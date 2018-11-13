Instagram
Rob Kardashian is fighting to dole out less child support.
The reality star, who welcomed his first child with ex Blac Chyna back in November 2016, has filed new court documents, in which he reportedly claimed he can no longer afford to pay $20,000 from their previous child support agreement, according to The Blast. A source confirmed Rob filed documents asking for lower child support, but E! News has not obtained the documents.
In September 2017, the former couple reached a private agreement over custody of then-10-month-old daughter Dream Kardashian. Details about any child support were not disclosed at the time. "Because Rob agreed to continue to stay away from Chyna and not contact her, Chyna has agreed to take the domestic abuse hearing scheduled for Monday, September 18 off calendar," her attorney Lisa Bloom told E! News in a statement at the time. "She will always have the right to go back into court if further incidents of domestic abuse occur." Kardashian denied Chyna's abuse allegations.
In the new documents cited by The Blast, Kardashian reportedly claimed the domestic violence restraining order Chyna filed in July 2017 against him took a toll.
Greg Doherty/Getty Images
"I have not participated in the filming of any [Keeping Up With the Kardashians] episodes since this summer when [Chyna] filed a request for a restraining order against me. Her request was widely publicized and I was scrutinized by the media," the documents read, according to The Blast.
"It has been an extraordinarily difficult time for me emotionally and I have no desire to continue participating in the reality show," Kardashian reportedly said in the documents. "I would like to maintain my privacy, try to recover from the emotional damage of the past several months, and explore other business ventures."
According to The Blast, which cited the documents, the reality star's contract for KUWTK reportedly guaranteed him a $1 million salary, but this year, he was compensated only for episodes he appeared in at $50,000 per episode. The website reported Kardashian's income has gone from $100,000 per month at the time of their breakup to less than $10,000.
As for Chyna, her ex reportedly claimed in the documents that she has "appeared in the press and on social media to discuss both cases at every opportunity." Since Chyna allegedly makes $60,000 per month, according to The Blast, Kardashian's lawyers argued she should actually pay him $2,864 for their shared custody based on their incomes.
Citing the documents, The Blast reported that the exes have been in a "war" over child support for months.
In a statement to E! News, Bloom fired back at Kardashian, writing, "We believe Rob Kardashian has deliberately retreated from social media to reduce his income so that he can pay less child support. Poor little rich boy. What kind of father doesn't want to support his own baby?"
Her statement continued, "Rob and Kris Jenner
have also been dodging their depositions. They can run, but they can't hide. Like all other litigants and witnesses, eventually they will have to show up and answer questions about where all of Rob's money has gone. We'll get a court order requiring them to come to my office and answer questions under oath if necessary. In the meantime, Blac Chyna continues to work hard as a single mother supporting her children, as she has always done, whether Rob chooses to help or not."
According to The Blast, the two will meet with a judge in December.