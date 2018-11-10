Kendall Jenner: model, Victoria's Secret Angel, reality TV star and designated "cool" aunt.
The 23-year-old spoke with E! News at the 2018 Revolve Awards in Las Vegas about her relationship with her nieces and nephews and what makes each one unique. "I just love connecting with them," Kendall told E! News. She won the Icon of the Year Award at the show.
She really loves hanging out with Kourtney Kardashian's son, Mason Disick. "Mason loves video games and I love videos games, so he and I just sit around and bond over video games and rap music and all the things he loves," she said of her 8-year-old nephew.
She added, "It's nice when they get a bit older and you can have full conversations with them."
As much as she loves chilling out with Mason, her niece Stormi Webster has an extra special place in her heart. "I find a very special connection with Stormi," she told E! News. It could be "because she's my younger sister's daughter."
Stormi is, of course, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's baby, and Kylie is just under two years younger than Kendall.
"We have a nice bond," Kendall added about Stormi.
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
Aside from Stormi, there's also Dream Kardashian who is the daughter Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna. Dream turned 2 on Saturday and was gifted with lots of love both in person and on social media from various family members.
Last week, Kendall opened up in a different interview about how she and Kylie have "flipped roles" in their personal lives over the past few years. The 23-year-old model has always handled fame her own way and has made it clear in multiple interviews that she's not exactly the same as her siblings.
In an interview with Daniel Chetrit of ZAZA WORLD RADIO, Kendall explained that she was very insecure growing up and didn't have as many friends as her little sister. "I remember there was a time when I was in middle school, even high school a little bit, I didn't have that many friends," she told Chetrit. However, the times have changed. She continued, "It's crazy cause I really never thought that I would have more friends than Kylie... not that that's ever a competition or should be anything we'd ... I don't want that to come off weird, but again, she's so happy with the life she's living."
Kendall's family is also being greatly impacted by the wildfires raging across Southern California. The flames have hit Calabasas and Hidden Hills, which are two neighborhoods that the Kardashian-Jenner family lives in. According to her Instagram story on Saturday, Kendall was hosting Kourtney and her kids at her home while the rest of her family, including Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian evacuated.
Khloe took to Instagram on Saturday as well to inspire others to give back to firefighters in the area. She said she "basically bought everything" at CVS to give to the first responders.