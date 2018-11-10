MONDAYS
9PM

These Are Our E! Asia Hosts' Top Picks For The 2018 People's Choice Awards

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Sat., 10 Nov. 2018 2:06 AM

It's officially crunch time! The 2018 E! People's Choice Awards are just a few sleeps away and our E! Asia hosts are all geared up to bring you all the red carpet action live from Santa Monica, California. Ahead of the awards show taking place on 12 November, we asked our E! Asia hosts Yvette King and Mond Gutierrez to give us their top picks of the year's best shows, movies, celebrities and performers.

Read

10 Things You Need To Know About BTS

Yvette King and Mond Gutierrez, PCAs 2018, Santa Monica Pier

For Yvette and Mond, the choice was clear: Who else but K-pop phenomenon BTS ( who are finalists in four categories) to take home top honours, along with the Kardashians, who are expected to win best reality TV show of the year, and, not to forget, the Singapore-based, Hollywood rom-com Crazy Rich Asians!

Read

Here Are All The Asian Finalists In The 2018 People's Choice Awards

To find out more, watch the full video above to find out Yvette and Mond's picks.

Catch E!'s Live from the Red Carpet: The E! People's Choice Awards LIVE on E! Asia's Twitter and on television Monday, 12 November.

Live: 8AM SG/MY/PH | 7AM JKT/TH
Encore: 8PM MY | 7PM SG/PH | 6PM JKT/TH

