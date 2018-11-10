by Pakkee Tan | Sat., 10 Nov. 2018 2:06 AM
It's officially crunch time! The 2018 E! People's Choice Awards are just a few sleeps away and our E! Asia hosts are all geared up to bring you all the red carpet action live from Santa Monica, California. Ahead of the awards show taking place on 12 November, we asked our E! Asia hosts Yvette King and Mond Gutierrez to give us their top picks of the year's best shows, movies, celebrities and performers.
For Yvette and Mond, the choice was clear: Who else but K-pop phenomenon BTS ( who are finalists in four categories) to take home top honours, along with the Kardashians, who are expected to win best reality TV show of the year, and, not to forget, the Singapore-based, Hollywood rom-com Crazy Rich Asians!
To find out more, watch the full video above to find out Yvette and Mond's picks.
Catch E!'s Live from the Red Carpet: The E! People's Choice Awards LIVE on E! Asia's Twitter and on television Monday, 12 November.
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Live: 8AM SG/MY/PH | 7AM JKT/TH
Encore: 8PM MY | 7PM SG/PH | 6PM JKT/TH
Life After American Idol: Inside Pia Toscano's Attempted Comeback With Netflix's Westside After Years of Struggle
Why Miranda Lambert Is Stronger Than Ever Thanks to Heartbreak, Scandal and the "Raging Cozy Fire" of a Pistol Annies Reunion
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?