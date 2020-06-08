Kim Kardashian Wishes Husband & "King" Kanye West a Happy Birthday

Happy Birthday, Kanye West.

As E! readers surely know, today (June 8) marks the "I Love It" rapper's 43rd birthday. In honor of the hit maker's big day, wife Kim Kardashian and mother-in-law Kris Jenner took to Instagram to share celebratory posts.

"Happy Birthday to my King," the KKW Beauty boss wrote alongside two photos of herself and Kanye.

In the pictures, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the A-list artist color coordinated in all-black outfits and share a tender moment together.

Kim and Kanye, who married in 2014, are parents to North West (almost 7), Saint West (4), Chicago West (2) and Psalm West (1).

As for Kris, she curated a series of images of Kanye and wrote a sweet social media message.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the 2020 Oscars

The Kanye-focused gallery included shots of the chart topper next to various family members, including wife Kim, daughters North and Chicago, niece Dream Kardashian, sister-in-law Kylie Jenner and others. Kris also included two shots of herself and Kanye riding in and climbing on top of a tank.

"Happy Birthday #KanyeWest!! You are an amazing son, father, husband, uncle, brother and friend," the famed momager penned. "Thank you for being such a special and important part of our family... I love you very much."

Kris' post has already garnered a response from her famous friends, including Kathy Hilton, Faye Resnick, Kym Douglas and others.

Once again, happy birthday, Kanye!

