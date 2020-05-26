by Alyssa Morin | Tue., 26 May. 2020 4:54 PM
Desert vibes!
Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed a sweet escape with her kids—Mason Disick (10), Penelope Disick (7) and Reign Disick (5)—in Utah during Memorial Day weekend.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her little ones found themselves being one with nature in Lake Powell and Amangiri. For their mini getaway, the family soaked up the sun, got plenty of fresh air, went horseback riding and admired in the architecture.
"Escape to the desert," the Poosh founder captioned her cheeky Instagram post, in which she showed off her sand-colored two-piece set.
"A little architectural love," she shared in another post, alongside pics from a dreamy building.
Giving her 93 million followers an even closer look inside her trip, she uploaded a collage of pics and videos of her and her kids enjoying a horse ride. "western," she simply captioned the post.
According to a source, Kourtney and her kids took a mini vacation for three days and decided to travel to Utah since the state announced it was reopening its national parks amid the Coronavirus pandemic.
"Amangiri is one of Kourtney's favorite places and they just announced its reopening, so she knew she wanted to go," the insider explained. "She took a quick 3-day trip with the kids. They flew in on a private jet and had a customized weekend of activities set up for them."
Along with the outdoor activities Kourtney shared on the 'Gram, like their horseback riding, the source said the family also enjoyed "boating, hiking and lounging by the pool."
"It was very relaxing and such a nice change of scenery to get out of town and be out in the desert," the source added. "There was nobody around and they felt like they had it all to themselves."
Although it's Scott Disick's birthday, it's unclear if he joined the reality TV personality and their children for their Utah trip.
Even if he wasn't part of the getaway, he totally felt the love from the Kardashian family.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on
"Happy Birthday @letthelordbewithyou!!! We have so many memories together. You are such an amazing father, brother and friend," Kim Kardashian shared. "Thank you for being such an amazing person to our family. I love you."
"Thank you for bringing so much love and laughter to our family!" Kris Jenner wrote, alongside a collage of snapshots. "Thank you for your sense of adventure and always being there for all of us."
She added, "You are amazing and I love you!"
Khloe Kardashian also showed Scott some birthday love. "Life would be SO boring without you! Thank you for being such a great brother to me," the Good American founder captioned her post. "Cheers to you being spoiled and I pray this year is filled with magic. You deserve only the best! We have so much more life to live."
