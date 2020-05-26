Happy 37th birthday, Scott Disick!
Those close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Flip It Like Disick star have begun sending their celebratory wishes on social media, and among the first to do so was Kim Kardashian.
Kim posted the below photo of Scott to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday morning, writing, "Happy Birthday @letthelordbewithyou!!! We have so many memories together. You are such an amazing father, brother and friend."
She continued, "Thank you for being such an amazing person to our family. I love you."
Following the solo shot, Kim also posted a few additional photos of the father of three, including a throwback featuring Kanye West and Kourtney Kardashian.
"Thank you for bringing so much love and laughter to our family!" Kris wrote. "Thank you for your sense of adventure and always being there for all of us."
Signing off as "Mama K," Kris added, "You are amazing and I love you!"
Snapchat
Khloe Kardashian joined in on the birthday fun, too, by posting a number of photos with her partner-in-crime on Instagram.
"Life would be SO boring without you! Thank you for being such a great brother to me," Khloe captioned the snapshots. "Cheers to you being spoiled and I pray this year is filled with magic. You deserve only the best! We have so much more life to live."
True Thompson's mom wrapped up the post with, "Forever family! I love you long time!"
Talk about friendship goals.
There are sure to be plenty more birthday wishes for Scott before the day's end! In the meantime, take a look at how Lord Disick celebrated his big day last year.
And be sure to catch up with all of Scott's shenanigans by watching full episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians here!