Prepare for some serious Kardashian knowledge!
The Kardashian-Jenner clan doesn't exactly have a reputation for hiding their private lives, but there are some things that even their biggest fans don't know about them. Seriously—you'd be hard-pressed to find someone that knows who Kim Kardashian went on her first date with, which sisters keep boxes filled with memorabilia from past relationships, what Kourtney Kardashian drinks every morning and how many times a year Rob Kardashian gets a new phone.
Oh, and Kim's diamond earring is not at the bottom of the ocean in Bora Bora. It was actually recovered!
So to entertain even the most knowledgeable of fans, we've compiled a list of fascinating facts about Kris Jenner and kompany. Scroll down to read all 57 tidbits as we anxiously await the return of season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in September!
The First Line From the KUWTK Pilot Was...
The first words spoken on the show were Kim saying "I hate you all" in the first episode
E!
Scott Didn't Know Who Todd Kraines Was
Scott Disick didn't meet the real Todd Kraines until a long time after he started prank calling Kris.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Race to Erase MS
Khloe & Lamar's Wedding Was 30 Days After They Met
They walked down the aisle after knowing each other only one month.
Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC
Kim's First Date Was With TJ Jackson
TJ is Tito Jackson's son and their date was at a McDonald's.
Instagram
Kylie First Met Caitlyn Jenner Via FaceTime
They met via cell phone before they met in person.
Instagram
Mason & Reign Have the Same Birthday
Mason and Reign Disick share the same birthday five years apart. Mason was born Dec. 14, 2009 and Reign was born Dec. 14, 2014.
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Kim Was on The Simple Life
Kim was in several episodes of The Simple Life with former BFF Paris Hilton.
KUWTK Has Produced 11 Spin-Offs
Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Khloé & Lamar, Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons, Dash Dolls, I Am Cait, Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, Life of Kylie and Flip It Like Disick.
E!
Kim's Earring Was Found
The family actually found Kim's missing diamond earring minutes after she lost it in the ocean on the infamous Bora Bora trip episode of KUWTK.
Def Jam Recordings
Kanye Was on the Set of Kim's "Jam" Music Video
Kim released her song "Jam" in 2011.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
The Salads the Girls Are Always Eating Are From Health Nut
E!
Kylie Never Went to Prom
On an episode of Life of Kylie, Kylie revealed she never went to prom because she was home schooled.
instagr.am
The Tyler Perry Conection
The same weekend KUWTK premiered, Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married? was the No. 1 movie at the box office. Coincidentally, Kim would appear in Tyler Perry's Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor in 2013.
Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID
Kendall's First Job Was Walking Dogs
Just like lots of other pre-teens!
Jordan Strauss/WireImage.com
Kim Filmed a Pilot for MTV
Kim filmed a pilot for a 2007 MTV series that never aired. The pilot co-stars Phil of the Future's Raviv Ullman
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Beyoncé Used the Kardashians' Doctor
Beyoncé used Kim Kardashian's OB-GYN to deliver her twins Runi and Sir. In fact, Dr. Paul Crane has delivered all the babies in the Kardashian family.
BACKGRID
Kourtney's Middle Name is Mary
Instagram
Kanye Proposed to Kim on Her 33rd Birthday
They got engaged at AT&T Park in San Francisco.
Harpers Bazaar; Camerique/Getty Images
Kim Owns $65,000 Worth of Elizabeth Taylor's Jewelry
Kim won a bid for three of the famed actress' jade and diamond Lorraine Schwartz bangles at an auction.
Instagram
The Meaning of Arthur George...
Rob's Arthur George sock line is a combination of his middle name and his father's
Capture Pix/REX/Shutterstock
Kim & Kourtney Keep Ex Boxes
They're boxes filled with memorabilia from past relationships and old boyfriends.
Instagram
Mason Cute Nickname
Kourtney's son Mason calls the KUWTK camera crew "the filmers."
BKNY / AKM-GSI
Before KUWTK, Kourt Appeared on the Reality Show Filthy Rich: Cattle Ranch
Scott Barbour/Getty Images
Kylie's Favorite Emoji Is the Red Heart
Kylie's favorite emoji is the red heart that's with the spade, diamond and club emojis (not the heart with the other colored hearts).
Angela Weiss/Getty Images
Kim Was Upset at Kylie for Having Blue Hair at Her Wedding
Kim asked Kylie to dye her hair all black but Kylie never did.
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Kris' Birth Name Is Kristen Houghton
But she now goes by just Kris.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Ryan Seacrest Didn't Come up With the Idea for KUWTK
Deena Katz, the current casting director for Dancing With the Stars, came up with the idea for Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She was at Kris' house one night and said, "This is a reality show — I think you should really talk to Ryan Seacrest." After Katz connected Kris and Ryan, the show immediately took off.
E!
Kourtney Drinks Ghee Every Morning
Ghee is clarified butter.
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
Kim Always Blow-Dries Jewelry Before Putting It On
So it's not cold on her skin.
Instagram
Todd Kraines Is the Son of Robert Kardashian Sr.'s Best Friend
Todd's dad is Larry Kraines. Larry and Robert Kardashian went to high school together and have been friends ever since.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Kim Suffers From Preeclampsia
During her pregnancies Kim gets very high blood pressure and swelling.
Melissa Hebeler / E!
The Family Owned Smooch Before DASH
The family's Calabasas children's boutique Smooch was actually opened in 2003, 6 years before their first DASH store opened.
AKM-GSI
Kourtney's First Job Was as a Movie Production Assistant
She had to yell 'cut" and "rolling" all day.
Splash News
Kendall & Kris' Birthdays Are 2 Days Apart
Kendall's is on Nov. 3 and Kris' is Nov. 5.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Khloe Got Into a Car Accident in High School
She actually went through the windshield!
Snapchat
Rob Changes His Phone Number "10 Times a Year"
E! Networks
The Kourtney and Kim Take Miami Theme Song Was Sung By Their Sister-in-Law
Leah Jenner, who's married to Brandon Jenner, sang it.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Kris & Khloe Have Matching Tattoos
They have the same tattoo on their lower back.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Kendall's Middle Name Is Nicole
After Kris' late friend Nicole Brown Simpson.
Instagram
Kris Refuses to Be Called Grandma
Her grandkids call her Lovey.
Splash News
Kim Suffers From Psoriasis
Kris also battles the dry, itchy skin condition.
Snapchat
Kourtney Has Breast Implants
She got them as a 22nd birthday gift.
Instagram
Kim Executive Produced The Spin Crowd
Kim executive produced BFFs Jonathan Cheban and Simon Huck's 2010 E! reality show The Spin Crowd about their PR business.
RAAK / CMaidana / BACKGRID
Khloe Is Obsessed With Marilyn Monroe
She loves the late movie star.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for E!
Rob Ran Track in High School
Snapchat
Kylie's Middle Name Is Kristen
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty ImagesJamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Kourtney Went to University of Arizona
Kourtney attended college in Tucson.
David Becker/WireImage
Scott Disick Is Jewish
Scott grew up in the Jewish faith.
Photos
See More From Random Facts About the Kardashians