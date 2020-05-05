Through the highs and lows of life, the Kardashians will always have Scott Disick's back.

Soon after news broke that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star checked into—then left—rehab to deal with "past traumas," E! News is learning more about how Kourtney Kardashian's immediate family is standing by him.

"The whole Kardashian family is very supportive of Scott. They all love him and want the best for him. He is a part of the family and will always be," a source shared with E! News. "They are all there for him with whatever help he needs."

Our insider added, "They have been calling him and in contact to check on him."

On Monday evening, Scott left a Colorado rehab facility over privacy concerns. His attorney told E! News that the treatment center is to blame after an alleged photo of the reality star was published online.

"If it were determined that any information relating to any client was ever obtained from APN facilities and provided to a media outlet, APN will take all legal action available against that individual, including cooperating with law enforcement and other governmental authorities," the rehab facility said in a statement after the allegations surfaced.