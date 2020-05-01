Celebrate National Salad Month With a KUWTK Marathon Today on E!

Grab your forks!

May is National Salad Month, and who better to celebrate with than the family that always seems to be munching on a big bowl of greens? Yes, we're talking about the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

In honor of their go-to meal, E! is airing a Keeping Up With the Kardashians marathon that will feature episodes where the sisters' salads are front and center. You'll get a glimpse of everyone from Kim Kardashian to Kendall Jenner—along with Kourtney Kardashian, who's perhaps the biggest salad fan out of everyone—dating all the way back to season two.

Don't miss out on your chance to celebrate! You can even get a sneak peek of what's to come by checking out the gallery below.

Tune in to the special KUWTK marathon today, only on E! You can also watch KUWTK live online here or in the E! Online app.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Salad Marathon

E!

Blast From the Past

Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian in season two.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Salad Marathon

E!

Salad Loyalist

Fast forward 10 seasons, and nothing's changed!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Salad Marathon

E!

Health Nut(s)

Kris Jenner and Kourtney dining on their go-to salads from the Calabasas-adjacent eatery Health Nut. 

Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Salad Marathon

E!

Queen of the Greens

Kourtney is without a doubt the biggest salad lover of the crew.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Salad Marathon

E!

Signature Salads

Kourtney and fellow Health Nut fan Khloe.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Salad Marathon

E!

Lunch Break

No catered food for Kourtney! She's eating a to-go salad in this season 15 scene while at a photoshoot.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Salad Marathon

E!

Second Place Salad Lover

If Kourtney has any competition for eating the most salads on KUWTK, it's definitely Kim.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Salad Marathon

E!

Kasual Kourtney

Kourtney in season 14.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Salad Marathon

E!

Dedication

Scott Disick, Kris, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney got together for a sit-down lunch, but the latter decided to bring her own.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Salad Marathon

E!

Fork Free

No fork, no problem.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Salad Marathon

E!

Sassy Sisters

In this scene from season 14, Kourtney and Khloe get into a small argument while enjoying—you guessed it—salads!

