Two words: BFF goals!

Kylie Jenner and Anastasia Karanikolaou (aka Stassie Baby) are the definition of friendship goals. From their fabulous twinning moments to their swoon-worthy girls' trips to their major dancing parties, the dynamic duo has a bond like no other.

Just yesterday, the two showed off their twerking skills while listening to the popular Tiger King-inspired version of Megan Thee Stallion's hit song, "Savage."

Hours later, they decided to recreate an iconic scene from a throwback Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode between Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner.

Fans of the dynamic duo know they're always up to something and leaning on each other when things are hard.

Even when the state of California is under stay-at-home orders due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the two are by each other's side. Now, that's what we call an unbreakable bond.

Last year, a source told E! News Kylie was building up her other friendships after her fall-out with Jordyn Woods.

Photos

Kylie Jenner Girls' Trip With Stormi and Friends

"Kylie has always had girlfriends in her life, but now that Jordyn Woods is out of the picture, she has gotten closer with some of her other friends," a source previously shared with us. "They have always been a part of her life, but she is spending more time with them now and in a bigger group."

The insider added, "It's fun for her to have a group of girlfriends and she's really enjoying getting closer with different people."

With that in mind, see all of Kylie and Stassie's glorious BFF moments, scroll through our gallery below!

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Stassie TikTok

Move Your Body

The BFF's are at it again with another TikTok dance video. For this one, though, they wear cute matching sweat sets!

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Stassie TikTok

Twerking Twins

When it's day 900 in quarantine, the only thing to do is twerk. The reality TV personality and her BFF show off their never-before-seen dancing moves.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Kylie instagram

Country Chic

Yee-haw energy! To celebrate gal pal Victoria Villarroel's birthday, the dynamic duo dressed to impress in their chic cowgirl 'fits.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie

Instagram

Matching Mini-Dresses

"We're mad at each other rn but this pic looks good with my feed," Kylie captioned the pic.

 

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

2020, Here They Come!

"2020 energy," Kylie wrote on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie

Instagram

Holiday Fun

'Tis the season for matching Santa onesies.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Mrs. Missoni

The duo model coordinating Missoni dresses on vacation.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Fam Bam

"babymama," Stassie posted.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Girls' Trip

"New Kylie inspired @talentless merch available now," Kylie posted during a girls' trip to Turks & Caicos.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Colorful Catsuits

"green & purple got me goin in circles," Kylie captioned this sultry pic.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Splish Splash

Stassie kisses little Stormi Webster during their vacay.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Twinning

"just another twin pic walkin through your feed.." Kylie wrote.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Baby Blues

"just when you thought the twin pics were over."

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Ying & Yang

The besties sport the same look in two colors. "opposites attract," Kylie wrote.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

NGRE / BACKGRID

Coordinating Cuties

The best friends hit up West Hollywood hot spot The Nice Guy in matching outfits.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Vroom Vroom

Kylie and Stassie show off their enviable curves next to one of their hot rods.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

B-Day Wishes

Kylie wished Stassie a HBD with a little pool party and, "It's ya birthday it's ya birthday bad bitch contest you in first place."

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Bikini Babes

Kylie and Stassie celebrate Stassie's 22nd birthday in pink bikinis.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Golfing Gals

"golf day with bae," Kylie posted.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

BFFs on a Bike

"out of office," Kylie posted.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Cute & Casual

"lover" Stassie wrote on IG.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Birthday Girl

"happy birthday to the baddest @stassiebaby 9 years Iater and you're still a real one. i love you forever and always," Kylie shared in IG.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Friends Forever

"happy 8 years" Stassie wrote.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Road Trip

The duo take a drive

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Fruity Fun

"blue raspberry & pineapple fanta" Stassie captioned this pic.

