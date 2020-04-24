by McKenna Aiello & Cydney Contreras | Fri., 24 Apr. 2020 6:14 PM
Self-made billionaire by day, real estate tycoon by night.
Kylie Jenner just expanded her property empire, this time with a palatial estate in the wealthy Holmby Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. According to TMZ, the 22-year-old spent $36.5 million on the compound, which boasts seven bedrooms and 14 baths.
It appears Kylie may have even cut a deal on the purchase, as the listing price for the home is a whopping $45 million.
The Kylie Cosmetics CEO has yet to confirm reports of the new digs, but the setting for her latest Instagram photo appears to match up perfectly with the home's modern interior design.
Over the years, Kylie's amassed several multi-million dollar homes in the Hidden Hills area, where the majority of her famous family also resides. Her newest piece of property, which clocks in at 15,350 square-feet, is her most lavish yet.
Prepare to bask in the glory of Kylie's new home in our gallery below:
Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kylie is onto bigger and better things with this palatial home in the hills of Los Angeles, many miles away from her other house in Calabasas.
Zillow
The mother-daughter duo will definitely enjoy watching Trolls, Frozen II and more of Stormi's favorite movies in this cozy living room, or any of the other seven bedrooms for that matter.
Zillow
Stormi is guaranteed to love their new home as it has plenty of space for the countless number of dolls, games and other toys she has.
Zillow
There's no shortage of dramatic decorative accents like this grand chandelier, which is only fitting considering the home is now owned by the one and only Kylie Jenner.
Zillow
Finger's crossed the makeup guru, her sisters and her friends will tape more YouTube videos in this bar, as they are known for taking a shot or two during the rowdy tapings.
Zillow
This large dining room is the perfect space for Kylie and the numerous dinner parties she throws for Valentine's Day, birthdays and many more events. Not to mention those Kylie Cosmetics meetings.
Zillow
Kylie used this room as the backdrop for her first pics she shared from the mansion, which she captioned, "Lover Girl." Chic!
