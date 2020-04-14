Kris is keeping up with Kylie's demands!

In this clip from Thursday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris Jenner takes care of youngest daughter Kylie Jenner following the latter's Lasik eye surgery.

"Kylie's just coming home from her Lasik surgery and she's a bit out of it," the famed momager relays in a confessional. "I just want to make sure she's ok, because the healthiest thing she can do right now is get some rest."

Kris goes on to give Kylie a little gold bell, that way she can ring if she needs anything. We're sure the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch regrets this decision as Stormi Webster's mom can't seem to stop ringing the bell.

Her first request? A glass of water with lemon and no ice.

While Kris is off getting the 22-year-old billionaire her beverage, Kylie rings the bell once more.

"I really want some tacos," the Kylie Cosmetics boss states.

"Some tacos," a shocked Kris responds. "Ok! Got it."