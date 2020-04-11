"Khloe is going to have a special birthday party at home for True with Tristan," the source says. "She'll make the day extra special for True, even though it will be just them."

But thanks to Zoom, the family will get to spend Easter together in a way, and they can sing "Happy Birthday" to True via video. (We've seen these harmonious moments in action thanks to the Broadway stars and other artists who've been posting them to keep people's spirits up, and they're kind of amazing.)

An intricately detailed Easter candy house has already been on display and "Khloe is going to go out of her way to make it a fun day for True with egg-dyeing and sweets," the insider added. "She and Tristan are getting along well and its been nice to have him around more than they expected."