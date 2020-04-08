Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Smooth Essentials Collection Is Now Available!

by Carolin Lehmann | Wed., 8 Apr. 2020 9:24 AM

Kim Kardashian, SKIMS Smooth Essential

SKIMS

If you still haven't tried SKIMS shapewear, what are you waiting for? The size-inclusive brand that Kim Kardashian dreamed up has launched a new collection called Smooth Essentials, which as its name implies, offers a great way to dip your toes into shapewear. The SKIMS launch includes a simple smooth tank that you can pair with one of three new styles of underwear, all of which hold you in and smooth things out. It's all available in five tonal colors and in sizes XXS to 4X. 

Catch a look at the drop below, and say sayonara to bulky bra and underwear lines ruining your outfit once and for all.

Smooth Essentials Tank and Dipped Thong in Ochre

The new Smooth Essentials tank lays flat under your clothing thanks to its bonded edges that prevent rolling. It hits right at the smallest part of your waist and cinches you in. Pair it with the new thong, which has a flattering dipped front and is meant to be worn high on your hips. 

E-Comm: Skims
$42 (tank) SKIMS $22 (thong) SKIMS
Smooth Essentials Tank and Cheeky Brief in Jasper

Or pair your tank with the new cheeky brief, which is super comfortable and invisible under your clothing. Its said to give you a second-skin feel. 

E-Comm: Skims
$42 (tank) SKIMS $24 (brief) SKIMS
Smooth Essentials Tank and Boyshort in Cocoa

If you're seeking full coverage, pair your tank with the new boyshort, which is made of a breathable, silky stretch fabric. You can even wear these boyshorts alone as loungewear.

 

E-Comm: Skims
$42 (tank) SKIMS $26 (boyshort) SKIMS

—Originally published April 7, 2020, at 1:56 p.m. PT

