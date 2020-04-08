We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you still haven't tried SKIMS shapewear, what are you waiting for? The size-inclusive brand that Kim Kardashian dreamed up has launched a new collection called Smooth Essentials, which as its name implies, offers a great way to dip your toes into shapewear. The SKIMS launch includes a simple smooth tank that you can pair with one of three new styles of underwear, all of which hold you in and smooth things out. It's all available in five tonal colors and in sizes XXS to 4X.

Catch a look at the drop below, and say sayonara to bulky bra and underwear lines ruining your outfit once and for all.