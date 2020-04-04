Cozy vibes!

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, practicing social distancing is more important than ever. And that's exactly what Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True Thompson have been doing.

On Friday night, the mother-daughter duo hung out at home and dressed in matching pajama sets. The two posed for the camera, with similar facial expressions mind you, on the reality TV star's Instagram Stories.

"Quarantine Queen," a message read on Khloe's snap, with her and True sitting on the couch.

As for their fashionable stay at-home 'fits? The Good American founder and her little nugget both rocked leopard-printed button-down tops that were the cat's pajamas... we had to!

While Tristan Thompson wasn't spotted in any of Khloe's 'Gram posts last night, a source told E! News they've been spending time with each other during the COVID-19 outbreak.

"He is spending more time with Khloe and True than he does during the season," a source recently shared. "It's been nice for them to be able to see him more regularly. Khloe is taking the quarantine very seriously and is staying home with True."