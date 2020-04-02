Kourtney Kardashian has had enough.

As she and sisters Khloe and Kim Kardashian continue to butt heads (literally and figuratively) over their competing priorities on this season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourt decided to take matters into her own hands.

While other members of the Kar-Jenner fam continued their weekly tradition of live-tweeting the latest episode, the mom-of-three said she had other, more important plans.

"I won't be live tweeting #KUWTK tonight, as I'm spending time with my kids while they are on spring break," she tweeted. "I realize that a lot of the conversation right now surrounds my work ethic, and I feel like I need to just make one thing clear: raising children is a job as well."

"In fact," Kourtney added, "it's the hardest and most rewarding job that I have ever had. I've decided to put my focus on my kids and my lifestyle brand, Poosh, which is all about finding YOUR healthy balance for living your best life. I don't judge anyone who chooses a different route, and I hope that everyone can appreciate my choices as well. With love, Kourt."