Kim Kardashian believes her late father remains on her side.

As the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star continues her legal studies in hopes of becoming an attorney, some may wonder what Robert Kardashian Sr. would think of her hard work.

If you ask Kim, she has a theory.

"I think he would love it," she shared with Van Jones in a video for Vanity Fair. "We have had the conversation though about going to law school. Him and I, when I was in college and I was trying to think what my major would be, I said, ‘Okay. I could major in political science and really do this' and then he was like, ‘Listen. You've seen the hard work that it takes. I don't doubt that you can do this but it's a really stressful life to be an attorney. Do you really want to be an attorney?' And then I ended up majoring in communications instead."

Kim continued, "We talked about it a lot because he always saw me snooping in his stuff and looking through all of his evidence books. In the summertime, when all my friends were hanging out, and he was like, ‘Go have fun. You can always do this later.'"