Kylie Jenner is doing her best to help those suffering from the Coronavirus.

E! News has learned the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star donated $1 million to Coronavirus relief efforts.

Physician and OB-GYN Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi also confirmed the news in an Instagram post Wednesday morning.

"I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude. I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers and today my dream came true. One of my patients, a beautiful Living Angel just donated $1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear which we will have delivered directly to our first responders, as too many masks at hospitals are disappearing before making their way onto the faces of our front line heroes," Dr. Thaïs revealed on social media. "I have never felt more blessed to be a doctor, as helping our brave ER and ICU workers feels just as gratifying as helping my own patients."