No drama on this guy's birthday!

As Keeping Up With the Kardashians viewers know, Kim Kardashian has had a bumpy relationship with Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson.

But as the NBA player celebrated his 29th birthday today, one Kardashian couldn't help but send well wishes on social media.

"Happy Birthday @RealTristan13!!!" Kim shared on Instagram Stories with her 162 million followers. "Cheering loud for you today! Can't wait to celebrate soon!"

As for the photo she chose, the SKIMS businesswoman included a shot from a Los Angeles Lakers game where she made headlines for reportedly booing Tristan. She would later set the record straight by explaining that she was simply cheering on the Cleveland Cavaliers player while sitting courtside alongside Kanye West.

"I was literally up going, 'Go, Tristan! Woo! Go, Tristan, Go!'" North West's mom explained. "Like, embarrassing myself and like, LeBron James right there and all the Lakers."