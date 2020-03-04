For Khloe Kardashian, the needs of True Thompson will always come first.

That's why during her only daughter's infancy, Khloe decided to stop breastfeeding and switch to formula feeding—despite the persistent shame she felt surrounding her decision. In a new video posted on Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle site Poosh, the sisters candidly discuss their vastly different approaches to motherhood and why Khloe says she "did not feel safe" while breastfeeding.

"I think being a mom in and of itself is such a hard, but rewarding, beautiful job and everyone's just trying to figure out what's best for them and what works for their life. I think it's ridiculous when people pass judgement when they don't even know their entire situation," Khloe says.

"For me, I remember I used to get almost frustrated with you—not that you even did anything—but you would just talk about this experience you had, and how beautiful [it was]," the E! reality star tells Kourtney. "You would say things not at all trying to criticize me, but I would take it like, it's not that easy."

Revealing that her breasts even bled at times, Khloe says, "You were always trying to help me and give me tips, and I was like, ‘It's just not working!' I wanted to, like, strangle you. Your experience seemed so easy and it wasn't for me."