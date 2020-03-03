Kendall and Kylie Jenner Make Temperatures Rise With Their Sizzling Bikini Pics

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., 3 Mar. 2020 4:02 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Beach bums!

On Tuesday, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner made temperatures rise with their sizzling bikinis during their luxurious Bahamas trip.

The famous duo served bawdy and face with their electrifying swimsuits. While the two slipped into different pieces, the overall vibe and vibrant color scheme was the same.

The Jenner sisters twinned in lemon-yellow bathing suits that also featured airbrushed stripes in a range of colors, including lime green, emerald and baby blue. Along with the design's eye-catching hues, each swimsuit was pieced together with large silver rings.

The 24-year-old supermodel's little number was more of a monokini style while Kylie's looked more like a flirty dress. But either way, it's safe to say they both turned heads and dropped jaws in their cheeky bathing suits.

(Insert fire emojis here.)

Luckily for fans of the reality TV stars, photographer Amber Asaly captured it all on her camera.

Read

Kylie Jenner's Trip to the Bahamas Was Even More Luxurious Than Fans First Thought

"sister sister," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a collage of images that showed both Kylie and Kendall posing together in their bikinis.

Additionally, Kendall took to her own social media page to show off another daring swimsuit.

"me and this bikini: a love story," the supermodel shared on Instagram.

In her post, she uploaded several snapshots that put her itty-bitty bikini on full display. The design—which had a keyhole, tied-front—had a baroque pattern in vibrant colors like reds, blues and yellows.

Kylie also shared her own solo shots on the 'gram. In those pics, she donned a chocolate brown bikini by Gucci that had a gold chain with the brand's iconic logo.

This is just the first of many swimsuits to come on the sisters' social media pages. To see the famous duo's ultra-luxe getaway, scroll through our gallery below!

Kendall Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

Life's a Beach

The reality TV personality serves bawdy in this sexy snap.

Kyle Jenner

Airbnb

No Place Like Home

For this fabulous trip, Kylie Jenner and her friends stayed in the luxurious Villa Rosalita. The brand new, 6-bedroom estate has stunning views from every room.

Kyle Jenner

Airbnb

Paradise Awaits

Every room is nearly steps away from a pool or a beach. If this isn't paradise, we don't know what is?!

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Instagram

Instagram

Dynamic Duo

"you and me," the beauty mogul writes of her special moment with her 2-year-old tot.

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Strike a Pose

The 22-year-old star shows off her fashionable black sunglasses and fresh-faced skin.

Kendall Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

Model Behavior

Swimwear but make it fashion! The supermodel shows off her fun and flirty bikini with this pose.

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Soaking Up the Sun

The reality TV personality lounges around the pool with her BFF, Stassie Baby.

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Seaside Selfies

Kylie strikes a pose with her gal pal, as they jam out to Rosalía's music in the background.

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Besties for Life

As the E! star put it, "saturday's are for the girls."

Article continues below

Kendall Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

Bikini Babe

"me and this bikini: a love story," the 24-year-old star writes on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Views on Views

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shows off her amazing view during her trip.

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Dancing Queen

Jenner puts her dancing skills on display as she listens to Rosalía's music.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Kendall Jenner , Kylie Jenner , Celebrities , Keeping Up With The Kardashians , Kardashians , Kardashian News , Fashion , Style Collective , Bikinis , Vacation , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.