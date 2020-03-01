Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian shined bright in nearly matching looks in Paris on Sunday.

The sisters slipped into skintight latex outfits by Balmain, which were fresh off-the-runway. Kim, husband Kanye West and their eldest daughter North West, and Kourtney and daughter Penelope Disick were in the city for Paris Fashion Week.

The KKW Beauty founder wore a caramel-colored jacket and matching top and pants and even a hair tie, paired with stiletto sandals. Kourtney, on the other hand, skipped the jacket, opting for a chocolate top and matching pants, paired with black leather boots and a black clutch.

Models had debuted both outfits just days ago on the runway during the Balmain womenswear fall/winter 2020/2021 show in Paris. Kim posted on her Instagram Story on Saturday a video showing several pieces by the brand waiting for her in her hotel room.

"Just got to Paris and look who is in my room," she said. "Fresh off the Balmain runway."

This is insane. Olivier you are too good to me," she added, referring to Olivier Rousteing, the fashion house's creative director.