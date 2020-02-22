BRAND NEW
Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Co-Parenting True With Tristan Thompson: "Her Dad Is a Great Person"

by Brett Malec | Sat., 22 Feb. 2020 8:00 AM

True Thompson has the best parents!

Khloe Kardashian is opening up and getting real about co-parenting with ex Tristan Thompson in this bonus clip from the last season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. While appearing on good friend and lawyer Laura Wasser's podcast Divorce Sucks!, the 35-year-old E! star reveals how she keeps things cordial with her ex in the best interest of their 1-year-old little girl.

"Your parents split up in '91, so how old were you then, Khloe?" Wasser asks in the video.

"I was about 4 or 5 and I always remember though how amazing...I'm sure now that I've gone through it myself trying to co-parent, that they were so seamless with it," Khloe says. "I never, ever heard my parents talk disrespectfully about the other one. For me, True is one and a month old so she doesn't really know what's happening. But to me, she does know and she feels energy and I'm a big believer of that. So I do everything in my power to not put any heavy energy around her."

Khloe continued, "As a kid, I didn't know. My parents were so good at not letting us feel whatever they were going through. And I want to give her the same thing. And I know her dad is a great person, I know how much he loves her and cares about her so I want him to be there."

Check out the sweet moment above! And scroll down to relive Khloe and True's cutest family photos.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Khloe Instagram

Mini Minnie

True gets her face painted at Chicago West's 2nd birthday party. "My Minnie kept asking to take pictures with me," Khloe wrote. "She put her arm around me, leaned on my cheek and posed I was melting lol."

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Kardashian Jenner Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Golden Girls

Khloe Kardashian and her daughter appear at the 2019 Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Happy Holidays

It's beginning to look a lot like...

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Girl Talk

"I can't wait until we can have conversations," Khloe wrote. "My best friend!"

True Thompson, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Model Behavior

A casual winter weekday with True!

True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Instagram

Pre-Xmas Present

"Merry Christmas everyone!! We starting decorating our house yesterday and @jeffleatham surprised True with this beautiful pink tree. It's safe to say that True loves it!!! Thankful and blessed beyond words!"

khloe kardashian, 2019 Thanksgiving

Instagram

Thanksgiving 2019

"Everyday I give thanks that I was chosen to be your mommy!" Khloe captioned this precious photo of herself and True. "I'll never ever take this role for granted! Thank you Tutu! I will easily love you until the end of time!"

True Thompson, Chicago West

Instagram

"Besties"

Khloe shared this priceless pic of True and Chicago West hugging it out in front of a picturesque sunset.

True Thompson, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Tasty Tradition

"♡ My baby bread baker!!! We bake bread together a few times a week ♡ I pray we continue this weekly tradition forever ♡"

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram, Halloween

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Cruella De Vil

To see her is to take a sudden...chill!

True Thompson, Halloween 2019

Instagram

Jack-o'-Lantern

One of these pumpkins is not like the others!

True Thompson, Halloween 2019

Instagram

Bumble Bee

Keep the Hallow's Eve looks coming, True!

True Thompson, Halloween 2019

Instagram

Chocolate Factory

"Oompa loompa doompety da
If you're not greedy, you will go far
You will live in happiness too
Like the Oompa Loompa Doompety do
Doompety do"

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram, Halloween

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Rawr!

True channels serious Wizard of Oz vibes in this precious lion costume. 

True Thompson, Instagram, Halloween

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Itsy Bitsy Spider

The cutest arachnid we ever did see!

True Thompson, Instagram, Halloween

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Happy Halloween!

"♡ SwanLake with TuTu Halloween look 1 You know I have many more to share ♡"

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

Mwah!

"The Love of my life!!!!"

True Thompson, Psalm West

Instagram

Cousins

True bonds with her baby cousin Psalm! "This is LOVE," Khloe captioned the heartwarming photo.

True Thompson, Stormi Webster, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Pumpkins

Is this thing on?! True and Stormi play pretend behind the wheel of a tractor during an afternoon out pumpkin-picking.

True Thompson, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Highway Hangouts

True gets her kicks on Route 66!

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Instagram

With Mom

"Until the end of time, it's you and I"

True Thompson, North West, Penelope Disick, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

The Relatives

The Kardashian kids know how to rock a family photo op. "The sweetest little tribe," Khloe wrote on Instagram.

True Thompson, Instagram

Khloe Kardashian / Instagram

Throwback!

"I was going through my phone and found these photos from our vacation with LaLa and Kimberly. We had the best time and created the best memories! family over EVERYTHING always," Khloe captioned a September IG post with previously unseen pictures from their August Bahamas trip

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

H2O

In another snapshot from the gals' island vacation, Khloe and True venture out to sea!

True Thompson, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Runway Ready

She's a natural! "Fashion Week," Khloe captioned the photo. 

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Instagram

Mini Me

Khloe and True serve major looks in complementary sundresses.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Instagram

C'mon, Mom!

True leads the way in this picture-perfect snapshot from her Bahamas trip. "I still can't get over our beautiful vacation location," Khloe wrote. "This beach is a slice of heaven!"

True Thompson, Chicago West

Instagram

Bahamas

"Chi: I heard my mama say 'vacation calories don't count' True: Don't tell me twice Chi," Khloe captioned the adorable family photo

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Instagram

Sunrise Smooch

True and Khloe pose for a sweet selfie during their recent mother-daughter beach trip.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Instagram

Good Morning

"True is still processing how she feels about the pigs," Khloe captioned the photo series. "I think the other pigs are still sleeping. It's early."

True Thompson, Instagram

Instagram

Welcome to Paradise

A Malibu beach day with mom! 

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Matching

"A leopard and her cub," Khloe wrote on Instagram.

True Thompson, Instagram

Instagram

Close-Up

Kisses from True! "You are my sun, my moon and all of my stars," Khloe captioned this sweet snapshot.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, MJ Campbell, Instagram

Instagram

Happy Birthday, MJ!

True had a blast in the photo booth at great-grandma MJ's 85th birthday party!  

Kim Kardashian, North West, True Thompson

Instagram

Family Fun

True cuddles up with her auntie and cousin. "Love bugs," Kim wrote on Instagram. 

True Thompson, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Baby Bunny

True is precious as ever in this full-length snapshot that sees the toddler showing off her pink printed PJs and smiling big for the camera. "My baby bunny," Khloe captioned the sweet photo on Instagram. 

Penelope Disick, True Thompson, North West

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Happy Birthday, P!

"Ps Birthday Bash with these Besties #Cousins #FamilyOverEverything," Khloe captioned this sweet photo of True, North and Penelope. 

True Thompson

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Bookworm

True catches up on some reading!

True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram Stories / Khloe Kardashian

Red, White & True

True looks fierce as ever sporting bedazzled red sunglasses in Khloe's arms on 4th of July. 

True Thompson

Instagram Stories / Khloe Kardashian

Museum Day

True poses with a swing shaped like a watermelon during a trip to the World of Fruit Museum with mom. 

True Thompson

Instagram Stories / Khloe Kardashian

Hi Mom!

True flashes a pink popsicle and big smile toward the camera standing in the foreground of some more watermelon-themed seating. 

True Thompson

Instagram Stories / Khloe Kardashian

Wow

Khloe's little one looks like she just discovered something wonderful in this adorable snapshot from the gals' mom-daughter museum adventure. 

True Thompson

Instagram Stories / Khloe Kardashian

Cute With Fruit!

These make-believe fruits are almost as big as True, but the curious 1-year-old tries sinking her teeth into one anyway. We respect that!

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Stormi Webster, Chicago West, Dream Kardashian

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Clique

True sits front and center in this snapshot with cousins Stormi, Chicago and Dream. 

True Thompson, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Happy Baby

True is chasing waterfalls and loving it! "Truezeldorf," her mom wrote on Instagram. 

True Thompson, Dream Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Friends & Family

True loves her relatives! And it's totally mutual. "BFF cousins," Khloe captioned this photo of her daughter and Dream Kardashian hanging out.

Stormi Webster, True Thompson, Chicago West

Instagram

Three's Company

"The Triplets," Kylie captioned this snapshot of Chicago, True and Stormi.

True Thompson

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

A Mood

"Vibes," Khloe captioned this photo of True color-coordinating with a pink flamingo float in Turks and Caicos. 

Love you, KoKo and True!

