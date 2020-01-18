Kim Kardashian means business.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is a fashion, beauty and reality TV personality icon... and she's quickly adding a new title to her ever-growing list due to her criminal justice reform work.

On Saturday, the 39-year-old discussed her latest television endeavor at the TCA winter press tour: the Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project. The two-hour documentary special, which airs on Oxygen on April 5, focuses the criminal reform crisis and highlights individuals who have been affected by the criminal justice system.

"I do, I really do," the E! star shared, after being asked if she has found her calling working with criminal justice reform. "I don't see how I could just say no to someone that really needs help if I know that I can help them."

She added that what she's doing can be surreal sometimes, but that it's been a "fun journey."