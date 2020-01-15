Happy Birthday, Chicago West!
As E! readers surely know, today (Wednesday, Jan. 15) marks Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's youngest daughter's 2nd birthday. The Kardashian-West family welcomed baby Chi via a surrogate back in January 2018—and it didn't take long for her to capture our hearts!
"Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," Kim said at the time. "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."
Time certainly flies by so fast!
And it appears that the youngster is looking forward to her name day as she has already requested a Minnie Mouse cake. We're sure Kim and Kanye will pull out all the stops for now toddler Chi.
For Chicago's 1st birthday, the powerhouse couple threw Chi an epic Alice and Wonderland party. So, we have a feeling that the Wests have planned an equally impressive birthday bash for this year.
But, while we wait for those specifics, we feel it's only right to relive Chicago's cutest moments.
For the now two year old's sweetest pics, be sure to scroll through the images below!
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
World Traveler
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Big Sister
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Close-Up
Chicago is rocking these shades! "Chi Chi," her mom captioned the photo.
Instagram
Pick-Me-Up
Penelope gives her cousin a lift in this adorable snapshot. "heart explosion," Kourtney Kardashian wrote on IG.
Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Coming Through!
Make way for Chicago! Alongside an adorable snapshot of her 1-year-old in action, Kim wrote, "My Chi Chi."
Instagram
Bahamas
"Me and my Chi Chi," Kim captioned the mother-daughter photo.
Instagram
Kisses
Kim and Chicago are too sweet in this snapshot from their recent vacation!
Instagram
Over There!
Chicago has her sights set on something across the beach!
Instagram
Sandy
Kim and Chicago do beach days the right way.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Party Time
Kris holds Chi during North and Penelope's joint birthday party in June 2019.
Instagram
Girl Time
Smile for the camera, ladies! Kim Kardashian shares a candid photo of Chicago West and True Thompson together over the Memorial Day weekend.
Instagram
Sit Tight
Chicago West and True Thompson are ready for summer when posing for a fashionable shot.
Instagram
Hug It Out
Awww! Don't go too far or True Thompson is going to give you a bear hug.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Baby Gossip Sesh
Chicago hangs out with her cousin True Thompson.
Instagram
B-Day Buddies
How cute is Chi playing with big brother Saint?!
Instagram
Girl Time
Baby Chicago West was all smiles in early 2019 as she spent time with Sophia Pippen, Larsa Pippen's daughter.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Cousin Love
Chicago bonds with cousin True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian's daughter.
Twitter
Christmas Card
The West family celebrated Chicago's first Christmas in style...obviously.
Twitter
Tarzan Meet Chicago
The West family celebrated Saint West's birthday by hosting a Tarzan-themed bash and it looked like a total blast.
Instagram
Doting Daddy
Kim shared this picture on Instagram with the hugging smiley face emoji. It's love all around!
Instagram
Generations
Chicago comes from three generations of strong women.
Instagram
Unicorn Party
Aunt KoKo knows how to have fun...especially when in costume.
Instagram
Kousins
The one-year-old cutie had a blast with some of her cousins this fall and we want in on these parties ASAP.
Instagram
Sleepover Time
Could Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner's baby girl and Chicago be any cuter in their matching pajamas?
Instagram
Cheesin'
OMG, these two are so stinking precious.
Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Three Amigos
"The Triplets," Kim accurately captioned this sweet snap of the three youngest Kardashian family members.
Instagram
Bali Besties
Cousins True and Chicago were all smiles while on vacation in Bali with their fam.
Instagram
Mommy & Me
While on vacation this summer, Kim made time to share some smooches with her baby girl.
Instagram
Game On
"I got this True," Kim shared on Instagram as her daughter held onto a Sassy Wonder Wheel toy.
Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Brother-Sister Bond
"These two are inseparable #Chi #Saint," Kim wrote with this perfect pic.
Twitter
KoKo's Birthday
Kim wished Khloe a happy 34th birthday by posting this sweet pic of cousins Chicago and True looking absolutely adorable.
E!
Hug It Out!
"Sometimes we all need hugs," Kim captioned this pic of Saint squeezing his little sister.
Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Sweet Snapchat
"Say hi! Say hi, cutie!" Kim said to little Chi in this cute Snapchat video of her three-month-old.
Marcus Hyde/kimkardashianwest.com
Chi's First Easter
Kim posted this precious pic of her, Kanye and Chicago celebrating Easter 2018 on her app.
Instagram/Marcus Hyde
First Family Photo
"I don't think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic. This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too," Kim captioned this Easter family photo. Too cute!
Instagram
Kissing Cuties
Kim shared this sweet photo of son Saint West planting a smooch on his baby sister with the caption, "He loves her so much."
Instagram
Pretty in Pink
"Morning cutie," Kim wrote with this pic of Chicago dressed in all pink.
Snapchat
Baby's First Selfie
Kim Kardashian shared her first photo with baby Chi on Instagram, writing, "Baby Chicago."
YouTube
Chicago's Debut!
Fans got their first look at baby Chicago in the video aunt Kylie Jenner posted announcing the birth of her and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi Webster.
Don't forget to head to Kim's social media to wish Chicago a happy birthday!