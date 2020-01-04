New hair, who dis?

Kylie Jenner is seriously getting into the "new year, new me" spirit, especially after debuting a major hair change on Friday night. And while 2020 has just begun, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is already ahead of the curve when it comes to manifesting a new persona.

On Friday, the 22-year-old beauty mogul showed off a sunny yellow 'do on Instagram for her 156 million followers to see. Making the dramatic transformation even more eye-catching, the reality TV personality matched her bright hair color to her handbag.

"yummy," the 22-year-old beauty mogul shared, alongside an image that put her sunshine locks on full display. She later uploaded a collage of images that put her long extensions front-and-center.

Moreover, in her social media snaps, the Kylie Cosmetics founder donned a body-hugging long-sleeve dress with a blue and grey pattern that made her electrifying hair pop.