No matter what happens, Travis Scott will always have a soft spot for his former flame Kylie Jenner.

In a recent interview with XXL magazine, Travis opened up about fatherhood, the current state of hip-hop, connecting with his audience and his latest compilation project JACKBOYS.

When asked about what fatherhood has been like since the arrival of his daughter Stormi Webster, Scott said that "being a dad is better than what I thought it would be. Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. She's like my best friend. She makes life a little bit easier. She just inspires me and she surprises me every day with how she's thinking. It's so crazy."

The Astrowold rapper also talked about the process behind naming his daughter and said that Jenner and he came up with the name together. He added, "I love her mommy and I always will."

As fans may recall, the two recently split back in October but since then, the two have kept things cordial and seem to be on great terms in regards to co-parenting their daughter and doing what's best for their family.