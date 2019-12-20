Getty Images; Shutterstock; Instagram; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
by Sarah Grossbart | Fri., 20 Dec. 2019 3:00 AM
Getty Images; Shutterstock; Instagram; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Admittedly, it can be tough to keep up.
Between siblings, partners, new babies (just one this year, but still...) and friends so entrenched they begin to feel like members of the family, maintaining a hold on all of the Kardashian-Jenner happenings can feel harder than the time James Corden asked Kris Jenner to share which daughter she would cut from the brood's flagship show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. (She pled the fifth, naturally, choosing to chug a sardine smoothie instead.)
There's baby milestones of course, with "triplets" Chicago West, Stormi Webster and True Thompson growing more mobile and adorable by the day, professional projects (hello, Poosh and future Kim Kardashian, Esq.) and breakups we still haven't quite gotten over. (We're looking at you, Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods.)
And just when we think things can't get any nuttier, there's Kourtney Kardashian up and saying that maybe she'd like to leave the family business.
Regardless of what happens there, we won't be quitting this ever-growing brood anytime soon. I mean, their impressions of each other alone are pure gold and proof that, as fan Amy Schumer put it, they're "the first one to laugh at jokes about themselves," which is just one reason they're so damn likable.
So raise a Kris Jenner-approved martini to the end of another fantastic season and the start of a sure-to-be killer new year, enjoy this reminder of everything the Kards have taken on this year and remember, "You're doing amazing, sweetie."
Charles Sykes/Bravo
One doesn't turn up to Watch What Happens Live empty handed. So when Kim Kardashian joined sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian in Andy Cohen's studio in January, she answered in the affirmative when he asked if she and husband Kanye West were expecting baby number four. "I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and I told some people," she offered as reason for sharing the news they'd be welcoming a son that spring. "I can't remember who I told because I never get drunk."
Hurt her once and Khloe may just grant you a second chance, but do it twice, you're officially bounced. Though boyfriend Tristan Thompson initially labeled rumors he had cheated with family friend Jordyn Woods as "FAKE NEWS", the Good American denim founder wasn't buying his take, officially severing their years-long romance. To this day, the Cleveland Cavaliers center continues his overtures to win her back, but Khloe remains interested in one thing: coparenting their 20-month-old daughter True Thompson.
One of the more crushing casualties of the Thompson-Woods scandal was the model and athleisure designer's nearly decade-long friendship with Kylie Jenner. Though Woods was someone the makeup mogul had described as her "only friend", she completely cut her off, a source told E! News at the time, asking her to vacate the guest house at her Hidden Hills, Calif. spread—and her life. Though a sliver of hope remains that their friendship can be repaired, as the source said, "She feels like she never knew who Jordyn was."
Article continues below
When Woods took her seat on family friend Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk May 1, she insisted her biggest misstep was failing to disclose that Thompson kissed her when she left his pad after that all-night bash back in February. Revealing she called both Khloe and Kylie the next day, she shared, "I was honest about being there but I wasn't honest about the actions that had taken place."
Watching the interview play out, Khloe saw red, tweeting, "Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you're going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story," but later clarified that most of her anger was reserved for Thompson. "Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family," she wrote. "This was Tristan's fault. I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True."
Courtesy of Forbes
Forbes' prediction that covergirl Kylie would become the youngest self-made billionaire thanks to her Kylie Cosmetics line came to pass in early March. "I didn't expect anything. I did not foresee the future," the lip kit maven told the mag. "But [the recognition] feels really good. That's a nice pat on the back."
Katie Levine for Poosh
Nearly a month after teasing its existence with a nude bathroom selfie and a strategically placed laptop, Kourtney launched Poosh. Her answer to Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop, the lifestyle site was packed with everything from health and wellness articles to coparenting tips from her and Scott Disick to an interview with momager Kris Jenner.
"I decided to launch Poosh because I felt that there was something missing in the healthy lifestyle space," she explained. "Healthy living gets a bad rap; it's as though if you care about what you put in—or on—your body, then you're not sexy or cool. But this just isn't true, and Poosh is here to prove just that."
Article continues below
E!
During a Vogue cover interview (casual), Kim revealed she's adding a new title to her list of hyphenates: law student. Inspired by the prison reform work she had done, she had begun an apprenticeship with a San Francisco law firm the summer prior, she shared. (California offers an option that allows students to skip law school and even college by spending years studying with a practicing lawyer or judge.) Her goal is to take the bar in 2022.
"I had to think long and hard about this," she told the mag. "I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society. I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more."
Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic
When the dress code calls for camp, the Kardashian-Jenner clan shows out. Kris, boyfriend Corey Gamble, Kim, Kanye, Kendall Jenner, Kylie and then-boyfriend Travis Scott walked the steps at May's Met Gala in custom creations from the likes of Thierry Mugler and Versace. But it was Kanye's take—a $43 understated black Dickies zip-up—that truly pulled focus.
Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank
When Kim commits, she truly commits. Mere weeks after the KKW Beauty founder pledged to fight prison reform, CNN reported she had helped commute the life sentences of 17 first-time nonviolent drug offenders. Along with putting up the capital to cover legal fees, said MiAngel Cody, lead counsel of the The Decarceration Collective, the reality star was putting in the work to help former prisoners rebuild their lives.
"When people get out of prison, they might be incarcerated hundreds of miles from their families and they might need help getting home," she shared. "Really important, critical things that people might not realize—and those are things Kim is helping with as well."
Article continues below
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
"He's here and he's perfect!" Kim tweeted of her youngest son's May 9 arrival. A week later, they shared his name, Psalm West, and revealed he was, indeed, an answer to their prayers. "We are blessed beyond measure," she wrote on twitter ahead of Mother's Day. "We have everything we need."
Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock
More than a year after she first visited the White House to talk about prison reform, Kim returned to speak on the subject at the Second Chance Hiring and Re-entry event in June. Her latest initiative, she shared, a ride share partnership "where formerly incarcerated people will be gifted gift cards so they can get rides to and from job interviews, jobs, family members. That is so important, so needed."
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
In a sign that Scott's girlfriend has been fully welcomed into the fold, Sofia Richie joined Kylie on her July Turks and Caicos getaway to celebrate the launch of her Kylie Skin line. Already close before the model began dating Scott, the twentysomethings have bonded further this year. "Sofia really helped Kylie through the emotional roller coaster during the Jordyn situation," an insider told E! News. "She was really there for her and took her side through everything. The situation with Jordyn made them closer."
Article continues below
Getty Images
Proving there's room for more than one designer in her marriage, Kim launched her Skims shapewear line (born from years of tailoring other brands to fit her needs) in September. Naturally, it sold out in minutes. Fortunately she's launched a series of follow-ups, including the pajama-filled Skims Cozy Collection. Could a men's line be next?
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
In early October, Kylie responded to chatter that a storm was brewing between her and her musician love. Yes, they had put their two-year romance on pause, she confirmed, but "Travis and i are on great terms," she tweeted, adding that they remained focused on nearly 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. Already acing coparenting, the exes have spent so much family time together, that many are convinced the breakup won't stick.
For now, a source told E! News, their situation works. "Kylie is very happy doing what she's doing. She doesn't have a grand plan as to whether she will get back together with Travis or not," said the source. "She's bonded to him for life by Stormi Webster so she knows it's a possibility."
Halloween brings out more than just ghosts, goblins and impossibly skimpy costumes. Notoriously private, Rob Kardashian nonetheless made an appearance at Kendall's Oct. 31 birthday bash. Hanging at West Hollywood spots Blind Dragon and then Delilah until nearly sun up, observed a source, "He looked really happy to be out and about with his sisters."
Article continues below
YouTube
Makeup mogul. Reality star. Music hitmaker. Kylie unwittingly released a viral sensation when she shared her "Rise and Shine" wakeup song for Stormi during an October Kylie Cosmetics office tour. Within days, she was selling merch, laughing at the endless memes and agreeing to let Ariana Grande sample the chords "As long as i'm in music video."
Sorry, Kris, thank u for participating in the last smash hit, but, next. There just may be room for one more major Kardashian moment this year.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?