You should have filled your guts, Kendall Jenner!
Earlier this month, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star appeared on The Late Late Show where guest host Harry Styles asked the guest of honor to rank her siblings in order of their parenting skills.
"I mean, I'll start by saying they actually are all amazing," Kendall shared during a game of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts." "But, I'd say Rob is number one, and then—he's so good to his daughter. And then it would be, like, Khloe, Kim, Kylie and Kourtney."
Now that some time has passed, how is the family feeling about the ranking? Kim Kardashian has the answer.
"First off, in her defense, she did start if off with, ‘You guys, they are all amazing parents.' So of course everyone is going to take just the order," Kim shared on today's all-new The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
She continued, "I completely understand that Kourtney was sensitive about that because she's an amazing parent. Kendall should have drank or eaten a tarantula, whatever she had to do."
In fact, Kim was quick to remember that she had to cover up for her sisters during previous answers.
After all, what happened to family over everything?!
"I mean, I covered it for Khloe and Kylie when they asked me on Corden if they were pregnant," Kim reminded Ellen DeGeneres. "And I drank bird sperm or something. You got to take one for the family team. It was so nasty."
Another topic of discussion on today's show was Kylie Jenner's relationship status with Travis Scott. While the Kardashian-Jenner crew is close, even Kim said she was confused by where things stand.
"I honestly don't know," she said. "But I think that they are really just close friends and co-parenting amazingly."
In other words, keeping up is even hard for Kim these days.
