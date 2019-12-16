by Emily Mae Czachor | Mon., 16 Dec. 2019 7:36 AM
You're doing amazing, sweetie!
Amy Schumer loves Keeping Up With the Kardashians. After watching the reality series' equal-parts emotional and hilarious season finale last night, the actor-comedian took to social media to commend its titular family unit on a job well done.
"I watched the season finale of @kuwtk and it was a true delight," Schumer shared on Instagram Sunday evening, post-show. "I have made a million jokes over the years. But I love that family."
Continuing, the seasoned funny lady and apparent KUWTK fan went on to praise the Kardashian-Jenner siblings—who fought, reconciled and wrapped season 17 with a laugh-out-loud dinner party during which the women performed spot-on impersonations of one another—for their candor, humor and kindness, both in front of and behind the cameras.
"They are good, kind girls and I appreciate how open they are," she wrote, conceivably referring to the initial tension and eventual resolution that audiences saw play out between Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian over the course of the episode. "They are such great sports and have always been very kind to me and my family and are the first one to laugh at jokes about themselves. Especially @kimkardashian."
Following a string of heart-eye emojis, Schumer finished her KUWTK appreciation post sweetly with, "that's how I really feel."
And it appears the fondness is mutual!
"You are so sweet and this post is so kind!" Kim shared in the IG post's comments section. "thank you!!!"
Didn't catch yesterday's Kardashians finale? Check out our recap video above for glimpse into the refreshing and always amusing familial candidness Schumer's talking about.
And, to bask in the comedic glory of Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner's hysterically spot-on impressions, scroll through the photo gallery below!
E!
"I pretty much started this entire family. No one would be anywhere or anything without me."
E!
"I'm late to dinner because I'm a mom and I can be late doing mom things," Kim said. "Khloe used to be my favorite but she's so far up Kim's as that I'm just like Pooshing my way through life by myself."
E!
"I love over-lining my lips, this is how it all started. Literally, I just over-lined my lips and everyone was wondering what I was using."
E!
"Why do you think I'm drunk all the time? My girls always bicker and so I need something to take the edge off. Cheers!"
E!
"You know I invented the word, 'Okurrr'? I've been saying that for years now."
E!
"My pants are Yeezy, my shoes are Yeezy. I have 7 styles who put me in sweats and leggings. Just like that effortless look, ya know? But it's really a lot of effort."
E!
"You look cute as Kylie," Kylie told Kendall via FaceTime. "That looks amazing."
E!
"Why is Kourtney so late? Those boundaries are wild!"
E!
"Did my butt get smaller?" Kourt asked.
Until next season!
