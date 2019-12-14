by Alyssa Morin | Sat., 14 Dec. 2019 7:40 PM
Kylie Jenner's daughter continues to prove she's the queen of cuteness!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently posted a 10-mintue vlog to her YouTube channel, where she shared an adorable and heart-melting moment between her and Stormi Webster.
While the 22-year-old beauty mogul has uploaded many mother-daughter moments to her social media accounts, her latest encounter with her one-year-old daughter takes the cake. In the vlog, the reality TV personality is seen arriving at home after volunteering and helping families in need.
"Stormi girl," Kylie calls out, as she walks through her festive door, which is decked out in holiday decorations. "Baby, baby!"
As soon as her daughter hears her voice, the one-year-old is seen running down the hall with the biggest smile on her face. Making things even more heartwarming? Stormi gives her mom the biggest hug, which is almost too cute to handle. "I love mommy," she says, holding her momma.
"I missed you, baby," Kylie tells her daughter to which she replies, "Miss you."
In the video, Stormi shows her mom a drawing she did of her favorite Trolls characters. After that, the one-year-old cutie looks in awe of the Christmas decorations her mom has set up, which includes a massive tree, glitzy ornaments, Santa Clause statues and more.
"It's crazy," the one-year-old says, looking at the Christmas tree.
For Kylie, she explains that she wants to give her daughter the same feeling she had as a child during the holidays.
"I just love traditional, little Christmas...," the beauty mogul shares. "I love this because I wanted Stormi to experience what I experienced growing up. And all the amazing memories that I have."
Aside from showing off her fun and festive decorations and adorable moment with her daughter, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also spread some holiday cheer with her mom, Kris Jenner.
"My mom and I took the Kylie Truck to the San Fernando Valley Rescue Mission," the description of her video reads. "Thank you so much to the incredible team at the mission, and to Health Nut and Pressed Juicery for providing meals and drinks for the families. Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas!"
The two not only provided meals to families, but they also passed out toys to children.
To see Kylie and Kris give back to the community and Stormi show off her hugging skills, watch Kylie's video above.
