Forget about the table! Jordyn Woods is ready to tackle the lie detector chair.

Close to nine months after breaking her silence on the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, Jordyn returned to Red Table Talk where she wanted to clear the air one final time.

With help from certified polygraphist Shon Thurman—who has 25 years experience—Jordyn sat down for a lie detector test to assure fans she has nothing to hide.

"I just want everyone to know I'm telling the truth and that's the most important story to me—the truth," she shared.

While the entire polygraph was a two-hour process, one question quickly caught the attention of pop culture fans.