No matter what happens in the Kardashian household, it's family over everything.

On Sunday night's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, viewers watched as Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian confronted Kourtney Kardashian on her involvement—or lack thereof—with the E! reality series.

"You, as our manager, should want this show to be successful," Khloe snapped at Kris Jenner. "And you should talk to Kourtney and say, 'Ok, Kourtney. If you're not willing to bring anything, than you're done.'"

"Everyone needs a f--king consequence," Kim added. "Let's show her. If she doesn't want to show up, if she doesn't want to work, she has too many f--king boundaries, she's out."

Despite some on-screen drama, Khloe took to Twitter and expressed her love for all of her sisters even amid the disagreements.