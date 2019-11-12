Khloe Kardashian wants nothing but the best for Lamar Odom.
A source tells E! News that the reality TV star, who was married to the retired NBA player for several years, is "happy" for Lamar and his new fiancée, personal trainer Sabrina Parr.
"Khloe wants Lamar to be happy. She has always had hope that he would find his way and live a long and healthy life," the insider tells E! News exclusively. "She's happy for him if he has found happiness again. The chapter of her life that she shared with Lamar is closed and she has moved on. She harbors no ill will or jealousy."
The source adds, "She wishes him nothing but the best."
Lamar and Sabrina announced their engagement on Monday after just several months together. The 40-year-old athlete is no stranger to whirlwind romances though, having exchanged vows with Khloe exactly one month to the day after they met back in 2009.
The couple's marriage would ultimately come to an end in 2013 when Khloe filed for divorce, but proceedings were paused as Lamar recovered from a 2015 drug overdose. In Dec. 2016, their divorce was officially finalized.
Despite years of public and private turmoil, Khloe and her family have always kept a special place in their hearts for "Lammy."
In fact, the 35-year-old confessed on a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she misses her ex-husband "all the time." While on the road promoting his 2019 memoir, Lamar actually reached out to Khloe for the first time in quite a while.
"So, he called me and he was like, 'I just knew we were all gonna talk again at some point. I'm just so happy,'" the Revenge Body star recalled at the time. "He was like, 'I would love to see you. I've been dying to see you in person. I just feel like we have so much to talk about.'"
Khloe then explained why she cut ties with Lamar after their split, adding, "I always felt after, I think this overdose, that I did everything in my power to be there through sickness and health. Once I saw that he, you know, wasn't in the headspace to really want to change his bad situation then I was fine letting him go."
After splitting from Lamar, Khloe went on to date and welcome a baby girl, True Thompson, with Tristan Thompson.