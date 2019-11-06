Kim Kardashian's latest ensemble can only be described by one word: Jeanius!

While attending the WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards Sponsored by Harry Winston and Rémy Martin in New York City, the 39-year-old beauty mogul shut down the red carpet with her Canadian tuxedo lewk.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star skipped her usual body-hugging dresses for something more fun and flirty.

The reality TV personality donned an off-the-shoulder denim top that featured dramatic puffed sleeves and a corset-like silhouette. She also stunned in matching skin-tight jeans that she paired with blue latex thigh-high boots—which can be described as superhero-meets-cowgirl-couture.

All in all, it's safe to say she's taken the playful denim-on-denim concept to new heights. And dare we say Wyoming is having an effect on her fashion choices?

The KKW Beauty founder's glam was also on-point, as she stuck to her signature nude-pink lips and bronzy smoky eye. Her long black hair was also styled in effortless waves.