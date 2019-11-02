BRAND NEW
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Family Bug Out in Wildest Halloween Costumes Yet

by McKenna Aiello | Sat., 2 Nov. 2019 3:07 PM

Kim Kardashian is the ultimate queen of Halloween

Two days after celebrating the spook-tacular holiday, the E! reality TV star unveiled yet another extravagant family costume. This time, Kim, hubby Kanye West and their four kids dressed up as bugs and fittingly declared themselves the "West Worms." 

While North WestSaint WestChicago West and Psalm West looked utterly adorable in their multicolored worm looks, mom—and especially dad—went for a more realistic vibe. In another video shared to Kim's Instagram, North sweetly shows little sister Chi that it's really just their dad behind the creepy mask. 

Ahead of Halloween, Kim told E! News exclusively that Ye was "in charge" of designing some of their costumes. "I saw him meeting with some animatronics people," the A-lister teased at the time, "glow in the dark things and stuff that moves. As long as it looks good, I'm excited to see what he's planning."

The West crew also dressed up as the Flintstones for another Halloween-themed photo shoot, and Kim channeled her inner Elle Woods for a must-see play on her law aspirations. 

As per usual, the Kar-Jenners went above and beyond this Halloween.

For all the costume inspo you'd ever need (plus some pretty precious shots of True Thompson in six different get-ups), check out our comprehensive gallery here!

