Will Khloe Kardashian have a face-to-face meeting with ex Lamar Odom?

This very question is raised in a clip from Sunday's all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. While sitting down with sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, the Good American mogul reveals the former NBA star reached out to her amid his press tour.

Even though True Thompson's mom admits she misses Odom "all the time," she makes it clear that she has no intention to get back together with the 39-year-old.

"So, he called me and he was like, 'I just knew we were all gonna talk again at some point. I'm just so happy,'" the Revenge Body star reveals. "He was like, 'I would love to see you. I've been dying to see you in person. I just feel like we have so much to talk about.'"

During the sit down, Kim reveals she is in favor of Khloe and Lamar meeting face-to-face as it may allow the mother of one to express any unresolved issues.