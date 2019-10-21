The girls' trip may be over, but the drama is just beginning.

On Sunday's brand-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian participated in a special getaway with their close friends.

During the vacation, however, fans noticed Larsa Pippen's tense discussion with Poosh COO Sarah Howard. "Who cares? It's not our fault. It's not our problem," she shared after Sarah saw a woman crying in a bathroom. "I'm not trying to get to the bathroom and get in someone's business."

Fans were quick to comment on Larsa's behavior. In fact, some opinions caused the model to defend herself.

"I'm sorry but I'm the caring friend. If I see someone crying, I'll be the first to ask them if they are ok," one user shared on HollywoodUnlocked's Instagram.