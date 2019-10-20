It's still Libra season and Kim Kardashian is celebrating accordingly.

The soon-to-be 39-year-old is kicking off her birthday festivities with a dinner and weekend getaway in Palm Springs with her besties. Kim took to Instagram on Saturday night, Oct. 19, to give fans an inside look at how she was getting into the birthday spirit.

Of course, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians had to get dolled up before anything, and who better as her MUA for the night than her younger sister and "Rise and Shine" singer, Kylie Jenner? "So for my birthday, I have a special makeup artist today," the birthday girl said on her Instagram Story video, as her baby sis did her glam, using KKW Beauty products, of course.

After getting primped and pampered, Kim shared a quick look at her birthday dinner decorations and table spread. On the dining room table, gold block letters were set, spelling out "Happy Kim Day" with two pink balloon bouquets set by each end.