by Mike Vulpo | Thu., 17 Oct. 2019 10:22 AM
If only our entire Instagram feed looked like this day after day!
On Thursday morning, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian decided to start their day on a very cute note by posting a few precious photos of True Thompson and Psalm West.
In the collage of images, fans instantly witnessed the special connection these family members have.
Perhaps it's the way True smiles into the camera. Maybe it's Psalm staring into her cousin's eyes. Whatever the case may be, the Kardashians and followers can't get enough.
"This is EVERYTHING!!!!!!!!! My babies!!!!" Khloe wrote in the comments section. "Tutu is obsessed with Psalm!! We are so blessed!"
And when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned her photos as "This is LOVE," Kim couldn't help but agree.
"It is!" the businesswoman wrote in the comments. "Their relationship is so cute."
The latest photo shoot comes after True joined Stormi Webster and Dream Kardashian for a festive fall day at what appears to be Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark, Calif.
"Let the festivities begin," Kylie Jenner declared in her photo post on Instagram as grandma Kris Jenner commented, "My Little Pumpkins."
And if there was any doubt that the Kardashians love Halloween, Kim took her kids to the Nights of the Jack Halloween event in the Calabasas neighborhood.
As for what the Kardashian's youngest family members will be dressed up as come Halloween night, your guess is as good as ours.
But if the past few years are any indication, it's going to be epic!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?