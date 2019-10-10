Does Kourtney Kardashian have a thief in her entourage?

In this exclusive clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the mother of three is alerted by her assistant Megan that money is missing from her wallet.

"Kourt? So, we discovered that there was cash missing from your wallet," Megan informs her boss. "So, I don't know if you spent it out the other night?"

According to Kourtney, she only spent $20 at valet and remembers coming home with hundreds, which she had thrown back into her bag.

"There's no hundreds there right now," Megan confirms to Kourtney and an onlooking Khloe Kardashian.

In order to rule everything out, the Revenge Body star asks her sister if she accidentally lost the money. Unfortunately, Kris Jenner's oldest daughter is certain she had the cash when she returned home.