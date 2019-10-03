Don't believe everything you read!

After news broke that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were taking a break from their romantic relationship, rumors started to spread about what really caused the change.

In fact, one Instagram site started going viral and suggested Instagram bombshell Rojean Kar—also known as YungSweetRo—may have had a fling with the Grammy nominated rapper.

But on Thursday afternoon, the model took to her private Instagram and set the record straight.

"None of these rumors are true, it's just the internet creating a false narrative," she wrote in an Instagram Story obtained by E! News. "Please stop spreading lies & leave him, her & I alone because it's affecting real lives. Thank you."

A source close to Travis also denied any reports of infidelity and said "any rumors of cheating are totally and completely false and press should really report on facts rather than rumors and speculation."