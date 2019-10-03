by Mike Vulpo | Thu., 3 Oct. 2019 3:40 PM
Don't believe everything you read!
After news broke that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were taking a break from their romantic relationship, rumors started to spread about what really caused the change.
In fact, one Instagram site started going viral and suggested Instagram bombshell Rojean Kar—also known as YungSweetRo—may have had a fling with the Grammy nominated rapper.
But on Thursday afternoon, the model took to her private Instagram and set the record straight.
"None of these rumors are true, it's just the internet creating a false narrative," she wrote in an Instagram Story obtained by E! News. "Please stop spreading lies & leave him, her & I alone because it's affecting real lives. Thank you."
A source close to Travis also denied any reports of infidelity and said "any rumors of cheating are totally and completely false and press should really report on facts rather than rumors and speculation."
Earlier today, Kylie decided to speak out about her relationship status with Travis. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reiterated that there is no drama between the twosome. In addition, they are simply focused on co-parenting Stormi Webster.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
"Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi," she wrote. "Our friendship and our daughter is priority."
As for the speculation surrounding Kylie's friendship with ex Tyga, the self-made billionaire also assured fans that nothing is going on.
"The Internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is," she wrote on Twitter. "There was no ‘2am date with Tyga.' You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at."
For now, Travis is staying at his home in Beverly Hills and preparing for the release of his new song called "Highest in the Room" out on Friday.
As for Kylie, she is still letting Travis see their daughter as they figure out what's best for their relationship.
"Kylie and Travis aren't officially calling it quits on their relationship, but are taking space apart," a source previously shared with E! News. "It's not a firm split. They've been fighting again, but have still seen each other within this last month."
