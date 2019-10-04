Stuck in the middle.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott Disick finds himself in an awkward situation while abroad in Finland with girlfriend Sofia Richie, ex Kourtney Kardashian and their three kids.

Although Kardashian and Richie appear to be having a pleasant time, Disick makes it clear he isn't enjoying a group hot tub session.

"This is nice," the Flip It Like Disick boss quips. "We flew to Finland to get in the hot tub."

After Disick asks son Mason Disick if they should "get out," Kardashian accuses her ex of being "negative."

"You're so negative," the Poosh.com founder states. "Has anyone ever told you you're like a negative…"

Even though Scott concedes that he's "a negative guy," Kourtney reminds the father of three that this wintry experience is "amazing for the kids."