by Alyssa Ray | Fri., 4 Oct. 2019 7:00 AM
Stuck in the middle.
In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott Disick finds himself in an awkward situation while abroad in Finland with girlfriend Sofia Richie, ex Kourtney Kardashian and their three kids.
Although Kardashian and Richie appear to be having a pleasant time, Disick makes it clear he isn't enjoying a group hot tub session.
"This is nice," the Flip It Like Disick boss quips. "We flew to Finland to get in the hot tub."
After Disick asks son Mason Disick if they should "get out," Kardashian accuses her ex of being "negative."
"You're so negative," the Poosh.com founder states. "Has anyone ever told you you're like a negative…"
Even though Scott concedes that he's "a negative guy," Kourtney reminds the father of three that this wintry experience is "amazing for the kids."
"First of all, I think it's amazing for the kids, the Santa stuff. Yesterday was so cute," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star defends. "It's just like, a magical thing. But, you definitely were looking for a reason to leave."
In fact, Kourtney wishes Scott just admitted that the tourist outing wasn't for him.
"Scott really wanted to come with us to Finland. So, I don't know why he's just having such a negative attitude," Kris Jenner's oldest concludes in a confessional. "I just want everyone to have a great time and a great experience. He's just kind of putting a dark cloud over it."
See the awkward moment play out in the clip above!
