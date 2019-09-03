Blame it on the Christmas spirit! And also the alcohol.

In this bonus clip from last season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Psalm West's mom tells Kris Jenner, Scott Disick and Khloe Kardashian how the press really found out about her and Kanye West's surrogacy news following the 2018 holidays. As the now-mother of four later admitted during a January appearance on Watch What Happens Live, it was Kim Kardashian herself who blew the lid off this happy little secret in the first place (Khloe's teasing suggests she knew her older sister was behind it all along).

"I told someone at Christmas Eve and I don't remember who I told 'cause I was drunk," Kim explains, referencing her and Kanye's Winter Wonderland blowout back in December, which KoKo praises as "the talk of the town" earlier in the new video.