RETURNS
SEPT. 9

Chicago West Just Proved She's Braver Than All of Us

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., 21 Aug. 2019 8:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Chicago West

Instagram

Introducing Chicago West, budding snake charmer. 

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 1-year-old daughter doesn't have tons of world experience just yet, but she already proved she's pretty fearless—at least when it comes to snakes. 

Her reality star mama had the video to prove it on Wednesday when she posted a video of her second-born daughter with a snake around her neck. At one point, she held its face up to look at it in the eyes. Naturally, the clip spurred some fear out of viewers, including Kim's BFF Jonathan Cheban. "You couldn't pay me to do that lol," he commented on the soon-to-be viral video. 

Meanwhile, Kim praised her little girl. "My brave girl Chicago," the KKW Beauty mogul captioned it. 

Watch

Kim Kardashian & 1-Year-Old Chicago West Get Matching Cars

The family's famous friends were equally impressed with little Chi. 

"I can't believe she handled that snake like that!!!" La La Anthony commented. 

"Omg she handled it," Malika Haqqreiterated. 

"Infinitely braver than me," Simon Huck added. 

The clip of Chicago has already racked up more than 1 million views. 

Meanwhile, Kim was recently facing her own fears on vacation when she encountered some pigs on what appeared to be Pig Beach in the Bahamas. 

As she admitted, "I was scared lol." Clearly not Chi!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Chicago West , Kardashians , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.