Looks like we need to take some lessons from True Thompson and Dream Kardashian on how to properly live it up this summer.

Over the weekend, the famous cousins were soaking up the sun, as evidenced by snaps shared by True's mama and Dream's dad, siblings Khloe Kardashian and Rob Kardashian, online.

Judging by the photos, it looks like the cousins spent time together enjoying the outdoors, including playing in water sprinklers. The stylish tots rocked some adorable swimwear for the occasion with True sporting a white hat and cherry print swimsuit while Dream donned a floral swimsuit with purple sunglasses and a wide-brimmed sun hat. Très chic!