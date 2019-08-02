Jada Pinkett Smithwas apprehensive.

In late February, news surfaced that her longtime family friend Jordyn Woods (best friend to Kylie Jenner) had hooked up with Khloe Kardashian's then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. She had instantly been exiled from the famous family and was desperate to share her side of the story. Enter: Jada's Red Table Talk. But, the mom of two wasn't convinced.

"To be honest with you, I was very wary because I didn't think I could do her justice because I am so close to her and I'm so new," the Facebook host, 47, confessed during a London screening of her show. Torn, she turned to husband Will Smithfor guidance: "I was like, ‘Will, she's got one f--king shot. I can't f--k this up. There has to be somebody else that can do this.'"

But, in the end, there was only Jada. She was the person to help tell Jordyn's story. "I was like, ‘Alright, we gotta go to the table,'" Jada recalled to the audience. "'She has to have an opportunity to speak her peace.'"