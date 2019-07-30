Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian is making the most of summer vacation!
With just a few short weeks to go until school is back in session, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star traveled to Europe with her kids for a fabulous getaway.
E! News has learned the family started their trip in Corsica and have been to Porto Cervo and Costa Smeralda off the coast of Sardinia.
"They are loving the Italian culture and spend each day sun tanning, swimming, shopping and eating gelato," an eyewitness shared with us. "They have also spent a lot of time on a yacht, jumping into the water from the top deck and drying off in the sun. The kids love being on the water and outside with the wind in their hair."
According to social media, Kourtney's yacht is visited by a bar and ice cream truck at sea where the kids get to pick out a treat. And according to our source, Penelope Disick, Mason Disick and Reign Disick can't get enough.
"They get very excited about that and couldn't wait to make their choices," our eyewitness added. "They are all having a very relaxing and beautiful summer getaway."
Kourtney has also been able to spend some of the trip with younger sister Kendall Jenner. There are other friends on the getaway that have also been spotted on social media.
"They are either out on the ocean or by the pool reading a book or checking their phones," an eyewitness revealed to us. "After a day of sun tanning, they stop in town for a cappuccino or gelato and then they have dinner. It's been very simple but easy and enjoyable."
It also wouldn't be a Kardashian trip without some fabulous fashion. Whether posing in bright yellow bikinis or a Haight zebra-print swimsuit, the mother of three has never looked better.
"Focus on what you love and what fulfills you," Kourtney shared on Instagram while hanging out with her kids.
Safe to say there's no rush to go back to school!