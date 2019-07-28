Sisters not saints!

It's only mid-April in this clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians' upcoming 17th season, but hot girl summer is already in full swing. Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian's week-long destination birthday party, the clip sees her, Khloe Kardashian and an assortment of girlfriends living it up on the beach in Turks and Caicos and otherwise making the absolute most of their picturesque island vacation.

"We're going out to that boat all the way out there that we can jump off of," explains Kourt's friend Stephanie Shepherd, pointing to what looks like a retired cargo ship anchored reasonably far from shore.

"I will go take a f--kin' nap," True Thompson's mom proclaims, as the women board two smaller boats that promptly zip them out to the larger one.

"We have tequila. You guys picked the wrong boat!" cackles Kourtney, though it's obvious by the new clip's end that the group's maritime liquor reserve is not in short supply. This is a celebration, after all.