Kim Kardashian is speaking out against celebrity photographer Marcus Hyde.

In a new post shared on Instagram Stories Tuesday afternoon, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared her support for women who are speaking out and sharing their stories.

"I have been reading all of the messages and stories from women regarding inappropriate and inexcusable behavior of a photographer that I have worked with in the past. My own experiences have always been professional, and I am deeply shocked, saddened and disappointed to learn that other women have had very different experiences," she shared. "I stand in full support of every woman's right to not be harassed, asked or pressured to do anything they are not comfortable with."

Kim added, "We cannot allow this type of behavior to go unnoticed and I applaud those who speak out."

On Sunday evening, Los Angeles-based model Sunnaya took to Instagram and shared screenshots of her alleged direct messages with Marcus.