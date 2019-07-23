Instagram
Kim Kardashian is speaking out against celebrity photographer Marcus Hyde.
In a new post shared on Instagram Stories Tuesday afternoon, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared her support for women who are speaking out and sharing their stories.
"I have been reading all of the messages and stories from women regarding inappropriate and inexcusable behavior of a photographer that I have worked with in the past. My own experiences have always been professional, and I am deeply shocked, saddened and disappointed to learn that other women have had very different experiences," she shared. "I stand in full support of every woman's right to not be harassed, asked or pressured to do anything they are not comfortable with."
Kim added, "We cannot allow this type of behavior to go unnoticed and I applaud those who speak out."
On Sunday evening, Los Angeles-based model Sunnaya took to Instagram and shared screenshots of her alleged direct messages with Marcus.
In her screenshots of their alleged conversation, Sunnaya claimed that he asked for nude photos in exchange for a free photo session. When she declined, the price allegedly increased.
E! News has reached out to Marcus for any comment.
Instagram
Kim and her husband Kanye West have had a long standing relationship with Marcus. Whether attending birthday parties or capturing family moments on holidays, Marcus has worked with the family on multiple occasions.
And in 2018, the couple donated $25,000 to the celebrity photographer after he was hospitalized from a near-fatal car accident.
Since Sunnaya came forward with her story, however, other celebrities including Shay Mitchell and Bella Thorne have spoken out about the situation.
In fact, Ariana Grande has provided advice for her fans who may find themselves in similar situations.
"Please do not shoot with photographers who make you uncomfortable or make you feel like you need to take your clothing off if you don't want to. if you want to, sick. but if you don't, please don't," the A-list singer shared with her followers. "If they tell you you have to pay more money if you're clothed that's f--ked and i'm sorry that has happened to you. i promise there are so many respectful, nice, talented photographers out there."
Since making headlines, Marcus has deleted his Instagram account and has not publicly commented.